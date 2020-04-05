SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $4.91

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00072277 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $5,962.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030403 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.88 or 1.00565181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000922 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001538 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

