Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.18 ($18.81).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SZG stock opened at €10.13 ($11.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.82 and a 200 day moving average of €16.24. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

