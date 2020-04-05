Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.77 ($116.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SAN stock opened at €81.36 ($94.60) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.40 and its 200 day moving average is €85.28.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

