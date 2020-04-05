Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:SC opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

