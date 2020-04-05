SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €132.86 ($154.49).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of SAP opened at €97.35 ($113.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €108.15 and its 200-day moving average is €116.16. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

