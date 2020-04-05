SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Head-To-Head Review

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp $96.65 million 1.51 $22.54 million $2.24 6.93 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 1.95 $49.85 million $1.20 8.79

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. SB One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SB One Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

SB One Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.09%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than SB One Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 23.32% 10.81% 1.10% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 42.64% 8.58% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats SB One Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

