Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 191.2% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $442,602.53 and $114.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

