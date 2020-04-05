Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

