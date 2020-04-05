Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRK traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $381.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.