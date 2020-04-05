SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Market Cap Achieves $10,224.60

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10,224.60 and approximately $17.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

