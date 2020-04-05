SCRIV NETWORK Trading Up 20.7% This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $10,360.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

