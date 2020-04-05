Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SE traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. 5,552,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,689. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.09. SEA has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

