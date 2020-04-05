Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.24.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.29. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million and a PE ratio of 117.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.