Seele Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.91 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Seele token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Seele has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Seele has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and $11.70 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

