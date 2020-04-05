SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report sales of $421.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.97 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

