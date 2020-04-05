Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, OKEx and ABCC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $658,019.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.04775451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.