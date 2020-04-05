Selfkey (KEY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $722,759.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $722,759.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.04550896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

