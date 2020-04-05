SelfSell (SSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,524.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $71,744.66 and $2,524.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

