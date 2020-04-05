Semux Achieves Market Capitalization of $856,701.72 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Semux has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $856,701.72 and $25,389.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

