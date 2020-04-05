Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0002

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $331,416.73 and $5,047.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00987430 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069959 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

