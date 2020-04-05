Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $191,619.35 and $1,242.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.