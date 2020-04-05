Sentinel Chain Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $190,692.28 and approximately $811.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

