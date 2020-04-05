Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $22,962.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000351 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

