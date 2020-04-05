Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106,342.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Upbit and DDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $106,342.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014492 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005611 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.