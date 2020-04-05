Sentinel Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $22,272.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000361 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

