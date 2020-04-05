Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $70,694.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

