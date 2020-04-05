Sentivate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,935.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $69,935.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.04469149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009351 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

