Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SERV. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,845,000.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

