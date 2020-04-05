Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) & Macy’s (OTCMKTS:M) Head to Head Comparison

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 2.30% 14.47% 4.23% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Macy’s and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 8 5 1 0 1.50 Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00

Macy’s currently has a consensus price target of $15.23, indicating a potential upside of 216.65%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.06 $564.00 million $2.91 1.65 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Macy’s beats Seven & i on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. It also operated macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, the company offers licenses for its stores; and operates a beauty products and spa retailer under the bluemercury name. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Seven & i

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

