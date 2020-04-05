SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Cap of $15,208.49

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, SF Capital has traded up 333.2% against the dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SF Capital has a market cap of $15,208.49 and approximately $48.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,019,922 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

