Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SHAK stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

