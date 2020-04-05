SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $69,704.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.02117106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.03416924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00599204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00786019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074329 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00481807 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

