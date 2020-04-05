Shift Price Hits $0.0205 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Shift has a market cap of $283,095.27 and approximately $301.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,841,147 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

