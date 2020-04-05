ShipChain One Day Volume Tops $174.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $174.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

