ShowHand (HAND) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $7,116.56 and $14.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

