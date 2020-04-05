SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,505.51 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $197,505.51 and $2,596.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,813.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.02115290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.03418804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00598013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00786089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00074571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00482396 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,317,340 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

