Signals Network Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SGN)

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Signals Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Signals Network has a market cap of $63,623.76 and approximately $27.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signals Network has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signals Network

Signals Network was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. Signals Network’s official website is signals.network. Signals Network’s official message board is blog.signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signals Network Token Trading

Signals Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signals Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

