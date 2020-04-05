Silent Notary Reaches One Day Volume of $16,179.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $113,417.67 and approximately $16,179.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TOPBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.