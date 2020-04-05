Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

