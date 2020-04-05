SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $72.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $253.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $250.25 million, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 54,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.