Silverway (SLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,904.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $851,442.44 and approximately $28,904.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,813.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.03418804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002521 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00750853 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

