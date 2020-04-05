Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.