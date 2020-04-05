Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014871 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $66,679.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,059,572 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

