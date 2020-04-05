SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, ChaoEX and OKEx. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $402,882.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02572264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Binance, Braziliex, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

