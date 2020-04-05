SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Hits $6.44 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $139,030.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

