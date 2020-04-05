Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

