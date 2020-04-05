Skrumble Network (SKM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1.04 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BitMart, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.