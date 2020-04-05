Skychain Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Skychain has a market capitalization of $421,861.93 and approximately $180.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Skychain has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skychain Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

