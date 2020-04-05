Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Skyline worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth about $7,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skyline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $12.21 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

