SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

